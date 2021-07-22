Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Ванплас Норд 2 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 65W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (624 against 508 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G +23%
624 nits
Honor 9X Pro
508 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G +1%
85.8%
Honor 9X Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G +39%
812
Honor 9X Pro
585
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G +47%
2792
Honor 9X Pro
1898
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nord 2 5G
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
202879
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord 2 5G
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
313962

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 EMUI 10
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:31 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord 2 5G +14%
16:24 hr
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord 2 5G +19%
16:02 hr
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr
Honor 9X Pro +35%
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 July 2019
Release date July 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 369 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

