OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Supports 65W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (624 against 508 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|34.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1655:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G +39%
812
585
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G +47%
2792
1898
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
202879
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
313962
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11.3
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|0:31 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord 2 5G +14%
16:24 hr
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord 2 5G +19%
16:02 hr
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
24:55 hr
Honor 9X Pro +35%
33:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|July 2019
|Release date
|July 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 369 USD
|~ 275 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.
