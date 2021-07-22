Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Nova 8i – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Huawei Nova 8i

OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Huawei Nova 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (555K versus 122K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (624 against 495 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G +26%
624 nits
Nova 8i
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G
85.8%
Nova 8i +4%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G +148%
806
Nova 8i
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G +108%
2759
Nova 8i
1329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G +354%
555245
Nova 8i
122411
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 EMUI 11
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr
Nova 8i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nord 2 5G
125
Nova 8i
n/a
Video quality
Nord 2 5G
105
Nova 8i
n/a
Generic camera score
Nord 2 5G
116
Nova 8i
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Nova 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 July 2021
Release date July 2021 July 2021
Launch price ~ 369 USD ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
