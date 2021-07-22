Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs P Smart S – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Huawei P Smart S

VS
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Huawei P Smart S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports 65W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart S
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
P Smart S

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 418 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G
624 nits
P Smart S
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G +3%
85.8%
P Smart S
83.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Huawei P Smart S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G +145%
812
P Smart S
331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G +107%
2792
P Smart S
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nord 2 5G
n/a
P Smart S
133345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord 2 5G
n/a
P Smart S
186318

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 EMUI 10.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
P Smart S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
P Smart S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr
P Smart S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 June 2020
Release date July 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 369 USD ~ 262 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

