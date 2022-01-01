Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.