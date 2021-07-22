Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Edge 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (112 vs 102 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (705K versus 565K)
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 980 and 815 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% 150.8%
PWM 119 Hz 471 Hz
Response time 8 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G
635 nits
Edge 20 Pro +7%
682 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G
85.8%
Edge 20 Pro +4%
89%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G
815
Edge 20 Pro +20%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G
2846
Edge 20 Pro +12%
3174
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G
565689
Edge 20 Pro +25%
705946
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (106th and 49th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord 2 5G +32%
16:24 hr
Edge 20 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Edge 20 Pro +44%
23:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr
Edge 20 Pro +64%
40:16 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (108th and 26th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.3
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Edge 20 Pro +1%
82.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 July 2021
Release date July 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 369 USD ~ 648 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

