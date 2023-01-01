Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Edge (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 522K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 809 and 749 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Edge (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2 5G
629 nits
Edge (2022)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 170 g (6 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G
85.8%
Edge (2022) +3%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Max clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G610 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G +8%
809
Edge (2022)
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G +31%
2792
Edge (2022)
2127
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G +27%
664234
Edge (2022)
522887
CPU 186770 137500
GPU 232801 159729
Memory 114516 96303
UX 131863 129591
Total score 664234 522887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2 5G +67%
4182
Edge (2022)
2506
Max surface temperature 50.7 °C -
Stability 66% 97%
Graphics test 25 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 4182 2506
PCMark 3.0
Nord 2 5G
8636
Edge (2022) +45%
12525
Web score 6705 11399
Video editing 5362 7138
Photo editing 14197 25422
Data manipulation 9198 9341
Writing score 10293 16103
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12 -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr -
Watching video 13:49 hr -
Gaming 05:27 hr -
Standby 94 hr -
General battery life
Nord 2 5G
32:08 hr
Edge (2022)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 0.7 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Edge (2022)
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 August 2022
Release date July 2021 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the performance, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

