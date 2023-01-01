OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS OnePlus Nord 2 5G Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 522K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 522K) Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 809 and 749 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 19 grams less

Weighs 19 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 410 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 128.2% - PWM 119 Hz - Response time 8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Nord 2 5G 629 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nord 2 5G 85.8% Edge (2022) +3% 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 12 - OS size 14 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:29 hr - Watching video 13:49 hr - Gaming 05:27 hr - Standby 94 hr - General battery life Nord 2 5G 32:08 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 0.7 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nord 2 5G 125 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Nord 2 5G 105 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Nord 2 5G 116 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nord 2 5G 81.6 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2021 August 2022 Release date July 2021 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the performance, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.