OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Motorola Edge 30

OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (629 against 497 nits)
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G +27%
629 nits
Edge 30
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G
85.8%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G
811
Edge 30 +1%
819
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G +19%
2785
Edge 30
2335
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G
659746
Edge 30
n/a
CPU 186770 -
GPU 232801 -
Memory 114516 -
UX 131863 -
Total score 659746 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2 5G
4171
Edge 30
n/a
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4171 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8512 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 65 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:31 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr -
Watching video 13:49 hr -
Gaming 05:27 hr -
Standby 94 hr -
General battery life
Nord 2 5G
32:08 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nord 2 5G
125
Edge 30
n/a
Video quality
Nord 2 5G
105
Edge 30
n/a
Generic camera score
Nord 2 5G
116
Edge 30
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Edge 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 April 2022
Release date July 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
