OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Ванплас Норд 2 5G
VS
Моторола Эдж 30 Ультра
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1041K versus 661K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 65% higher peak brightness (1040 against 630 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% 96.1%
PWM 119 Hz 720 Hz
Response time 8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2 5G
630 nits
Edge 30 Ultra +65%
1040 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G
85.8%
Edge 30 Ultra +5%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G
813
Edge 30 Ultra +57%
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G
2768
Edge 30 Ultra +53%
4226
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G
661309
Edge 30 Ultra +58%
1041641
CPU 186770 -
GPU 232801 -
Memory 114516 -
UX 131863 -
Total score 661309 1041641
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2 5G
4173
Edge 30 Ultra +38%
5741
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 24 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 4173 5741
PCMark 3.0 score 8549 -
AnTuTu Phone Scores (153rd and 15th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12 -
OS size 14 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 65 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 13:49 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 94 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Nord 2 5G
32:08 hr
Edge 30 Ultra +3%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Edge 30 Ultra +11%
90.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2022
Release date July 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

