Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Moto G200 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Motorola Moto G200

Ванплас Норд 2 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G200
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Motorola Moto G200

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G200, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (628 against 554 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (793K versus 665K)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 812 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Moto G200

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G +13%
628 nits
Moto G200
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G
85.8%
Moto G200 +1%
86.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Motorola Moto G200 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G
812
Moto G200 +35%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G
2774
Moto G200 +20%
3316
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G
665348
Moto G200 +19%
793380
CPU 186770 196956
GPU 232801 301223
Memory 114516 135166
UX 131863 161456
Total score 665348 793380
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2 5G
4171
Moto G200
n/a
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4171 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8512 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (102nd and 41st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr 10:25 hr
Watching video 13:49 hr 11:50 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 94 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Nord 2 5G +1%
32:08 hr
Moto G200
31:47 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (126th and 134th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Moto G200
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 November 2021
Release date July 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G200. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nord 2 5G and Galaxy A52
2. Nord 2 5G and Poco F3
3. Nord 2 5G and OnePlus 8
4. Nord 2 5G and Realme GT 5G
5. Nord 2 5G and OnePlus 9R
6. Moto G200 and Poco X3 Pro
7. Moto G200 and 9 Pro
8. Moto G200 and Galaxy S20 FE 5G
9. Moto G200 and Moto G100
10. Moto G200 and Edge 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish