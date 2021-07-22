Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Moto G30 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Motorola Moto G30

Ванплас Норд 2 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G30
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Motorola Moto G30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • 52% higher pixel density (410 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (623 against 460 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (131 vs 102 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Moto G30

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% 93.1%
PWM 119 Hz 176 Hz
Response time 8 ms 57 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 835:1
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G +35%
623 nits
Moto G30
460 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G +3%
85.8%
Moto G30
83.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Motorola Moto G30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G +162%
799
Moto G30
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G +123%
2769
Moto G30
1240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord 2 5G
n/a
Moto G30
173498
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (58th and 131st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 2:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord 2 5G +1%
16:24 hr
Moto G30
16:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Moto G30
16:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr
Moto G30 +89%
46:29 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (98th and 25th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4520 x 3060
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Moto G30 +1%
82.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 February 2021
Release date July 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 369 USD ~ 165 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

