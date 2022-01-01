Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Moto G82 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Motorola Moto G82 5G

VS
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Motorola Moto G82 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (659K versus 408K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 812 and 649 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Moto G82 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 640 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% 95.1%
PWM 119 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 8 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2 5G
630 nits
Moto G82 5G +1%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G
85.8%
Moto G82 5G +1%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Motorola Moto G82 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G +25%
812
Moto G82 5G
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G +58%
2792
Moto G82 5G
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G +61%
659507
Moto G82 5G
408507
CPU 186770 121066
GPU 232801 102050
Memory 114516 71622
UX 131863 114160
Total score 659507 408507
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2 5G +245%
4169
Moto G82 5G
1209
Stability 65% -
Graphics test 24 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 4169 1209
PCMark 3.0 score 8521 10210
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12 -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr -
Watching video 13:49 hr -
Gaming 05:27 hr -
Standby 94 hr -
General battery life
Nord 2 5G
32:08 hr
Moto G82 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
Moto G82 5G +2%
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 May 2022
Release date July 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G82 5G.

