Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs Nokia G20 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Nokia G20

Ванплас Норд 2 5G
VS
Нокиа G20
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Nokia G20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • 4.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 115K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 52% higher pixel density (410 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (644 against 449 nits)
  • Supports 65W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2 5G
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% 93.6%
PWM 119 Hz 2500000 Hz
Response time 8 ms 36.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1102:1
Max. Brightness
Nord 2 5G +43%
644 nits
Nokia G20
449 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G +5%
85.8%
Nokia G20
81.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G +350%
815
Nokia G20
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G +180%
2810
Nokia G20
1002
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G +392%
566327
Nokia G20
115179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 -
OS size 14 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 65 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:31 hr 3:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr
Nokia G20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 5 MP
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G +1%
81.6 dB
Nokia G20
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2021
Release date July 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 369 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nord 2 5G vs Galaxy A52
2. Nord 2 5G vs Poco F3
3. Nord 2 5G vs Poco F3 GT
4. Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord
5. Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus 9
6. Nokia G20 vs Galaxy A50
7. Nokia G20 vs Redmi 9
8. Nokia G20 vs Galaxy A12
9. Nokia G20 vs Galaxy A32
10. Nokia G20 vs Nokia 5.3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish