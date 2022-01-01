Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Ace – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 22, 2021, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (778K versus 666K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1003 and 818 points

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.2% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2 5G
637 nits
OnePlus Ace
n/a
Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2 5G
85.8%
OnePlus Ace +2%
87.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2 5G
818
OnePlus Ace +23%
1003
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2 5G
2805
OnePlus Ace +34%
3757
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2 5G
666529
OnePlus Ace +17%
778101
CPU 186770 191540
GPU 232801 310882
Memory 114516 130152
UX 131863 144745
Total score 666529 778101
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 65% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4169 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8521 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 0:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr -
Watching video 13:49 hr -
Gaming 05:27 hr -
Standby 94 hr -
General battery life
Nord 2 5G
32:08 hr
OnePlus Ace
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB
OnePlus Ace
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2022
Release date July 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Ace. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

