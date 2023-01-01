OnePlus Nord 2T vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max VS OnePlus Nord 2T Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 531 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3969 mAh

Comes with 531 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3969 mAh The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Shows 17% longer battery life (36:48 vs 31:29 hours)

Shows 17% longer battery life (36:48 vs 31:29 hours) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (790 against 631 nits)

Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (790 against 631 nits) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 410 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (458 vs 410 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 410 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 99.6% PWM 193 Hz 245 Hz Response time 15 ms 4.9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nord 2T 631 nits iPhone 11 Pro Max +25% 790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Nord 2T +2% 85.7% iPhone 11 Pro Max 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 16 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3969 mAh Charge power 80 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:48 hr 11:56 hr Watching video 14:15 hr 16:42 hr Gaming 05:15 hr 07:08 hr Standby 93 hr 124 hr General battery life Nord 2T 31:29 hr iPhone 11 Pro Max +17% 36:48 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nord 2T n/a iPhone 11 Pro Max 124 Video quality Nord 2T n/a iPhone 11 Pro Max 102 Generic camera score Nord 2T n/a iPhone 11 Pro Max 117

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nord 2T +2% 87.4 dB iPhone 11 Pro Max 85.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 September 2019 Release date May 2022 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the performance, software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.