Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2T vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Ванплас Норд 2Т
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про Макс
OnePlus Nord 2T
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 531 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3969 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (36:48 vs 31:29 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (790 against 631 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 410 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2T
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.6%
PWM 193 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 15 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2T
631 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +25%
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2T +2%
85.7%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2T and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 3000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2T
815
iPhone 11 Pro Max +61%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2T
2798
iPhone 11 Pro Max +22%
3413
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2T +7%
679000
iPhone 11 Pro Max
633497
CPU 177715 152251
GPU 247492 259958
Memory 121942 105767
UX 135961 117748
Total score 679000 633497
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2T
4616
iPhone 11 Pro Max +62%
7460
Max surface temperature 47.9 °C 44.9 °C
Stability 99% 79%
Graphics test 27 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 4616 7460
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7292 -
Video editing 5386 -
Photo editing 19456 -
Data manipulation 8930 -
Writing score 13905 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 80 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:48 hr 11:56 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 16:42 hr
Gaming 05:15 hr 07:08 hr
Standby 93 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Nord 2T
31:29 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +17%
36:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 2T +2%
87.4 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max
85.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2019
Release date May 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the performance, software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
2. Apple iPhone 13 mini vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
3. Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
6. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. OnePlus 10R vs Nord 2T
10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish