OnePlus Nord 2T vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
- Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh
- Has a 1.73 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 20.3% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 19% longer battery life (30:41 vs 25:41 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 26% higher pixel density (410 vs 326 PPI)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1718 and 935 points
- Weighs 46 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|99.9%
|PWM
|193 Hz
|-
|Response time
|15 ms
|38 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
935
iPhone SE (2022) +84%
1718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3174
iPhone SE (2022) +45%
4587
|CPU
|175579
|189244
|GPU
|245229
|269834
|Memory
|114842
|129820
|UX
|131394
|127582
|Total score
|663871
|711422
|Stability
|64%
|72%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|49 FPS
|Graphics score
|4603
|8266
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9955
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 12.1
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|11:12 hr
|09:55 hr
|Watching video
|14:15 hr
|08:38 hr
|Gaming
|04:36 hr
|03:26 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
128
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
