Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.73 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 20.3% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (30:41 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 26% higher pixel density (410 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1718 and 935 points
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2T
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 410 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.9%
PWM 193 Hz -
Response time 15 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2T
630 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +2%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2T +31%
85.7%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2T and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2T
935
iPhone SE (2022) +84%
1718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2T
3174
iPhone SE (2022) +45%
4587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2T
663871
iPhone SE (2022) +7%
711422
CPU 175579 189244
GPU 245229 269834
Memory 114842 129820
UX 131394 127582
Total score 663871 711422
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2T
4603
iPhone SE (2022) +80%
8266
Stability 64% 72%
Graphics test 27 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 4603 8266
PCMark 3.0 score 9955 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 -
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 80 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 04:36 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 93 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Nord 2T +19%
30:41 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2T +2%
87.4 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 March 2022
Release date May 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

