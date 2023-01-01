Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2T vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 57 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 376K)
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (31:29 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 4-years and 9-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 410 PPI)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 928 and 815 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2T
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.3%
PWM 193 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 15 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2T +4%
631 nits
iPhone X
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2T +3%
85.7%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2T and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 3000 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2T
815
iPhone X +14%
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2T +12%
2798
iPhone X
2498
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2T +80%
679000
iPhone X
376756
CPU 177715 124881
GPU 247492 115568
Memory 121942 60636
UX 135961 79405
Total score 679000 376756
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2T +31%
4616
iPhone X
3536
Max surface temperature 47.9 °C 45.7 °C
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 27 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 4616 3536
PCMark 3.0
Nord 2T
9841
iPhone X
n/a
Web score 7292 -
Video editing 5386 -
Photo editing 19456 -
Data manipulation 8930 -
Writing score 13905 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 16 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 80 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:48 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 05:15 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 93 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Nord 2T +40%
31:29 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nord 2T
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Nord 2T
n/a
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Nord 2T
n/a
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 2T +2%
87.4 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2017
Release date May 2022 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

