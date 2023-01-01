OnePlus Nord 2T vs Apple iPhone X VS OnePlus Nord 2T Apple iPhone X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 57 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh

Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 376K)

80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 376K) Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size Shows 40% longer battery life (31:29 vs 22:33 hours)

Shows 40% longer battery life (31:29 vs 22:33 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner The phone is 4-years and 9-months newer

The phone is 4-years and 9-months newer Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 410 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (458 vs 410 PPI) Weighs 16 grams less

Weighs 16 grams less 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 928 and 815 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus Nord 2T Price Apple iPhone X Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 410 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 99.3% PWM 193 Hz 240 Hz Response time 15 ms 2.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nord 2T +4% 631 nits iPhone X 606 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Nord 2T +3% 85.7% iPhone X 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 16 GB 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 80 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:48 hr 07:08 hr Watching video 14:15 hr 09:17 hr Gaming 05:15 hr 04:04 hr Standby 93 hr 84 hr General battery life Nord 2T +40% 31:29 hr iPhone X 22:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nord 2T n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Nord 2T n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Nord 2T n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nord 2T +2% 87.4 dB iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 September 2017 Release date May 2022 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.