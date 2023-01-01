OnePlus Nord 2T vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
- Comes with 1558 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2942 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 501K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 815 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|100%
|PWM
|193 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|15 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~560 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|177715
|142301
|GPU
|247492
|188718
|Memory
|121942
|70367
|UX
|135961
|104916
|Total score
|679000
|501351
|Max surface temperature
|47.9 °C
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|99%
|69%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|4616
|5231
|Web score
|7292
|-
|Video editing
|5386
|-
|Photo editing
|19456
|-
|Data manipulation
|8930
|-
|Writing score
|13905
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|11:48 hr
|11:16 hr
|Watching video
|14:15 hr
|12:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:15 hr
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2018
|Release date
|May 2022
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.
