Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.