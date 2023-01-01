OnePlus Nord 2T vs Honor 70 VS OnePlus Nord 2T Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 543K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 543K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reasons to consider the Honor 70 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (753 against 631 nits)

Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (753 against 631 nits) Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 924 and 816 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 410 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 99.6% PWM 193 Hz 61 Hz Response time 15 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nord 2T 631 nits Honor 70 +19% 753 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nord 2T 85.7% Honor 70 +6% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 13 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 16 GB 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 80 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:48 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 14:15 hr 14:45 hr Gaming 05:15 hr 04:54 hr Standby 93 hr 100 hr General battery life Nord 2T 31:29 hr Honor 70 +4% 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nord 2T n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Nord 2T n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Nord 2T n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Nord 2T +8% 87.4 dB Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2022 May 2022 Release date May 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Honor 70.