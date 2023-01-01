Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2T vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 543K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (753 against 631 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 924 and 816 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2T
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.6%
PWM 193 Hz 61 Hz
Response time 15 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2T
631 nits
Honor 70 +19%
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2T
85.7%
Honor 70 +6%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2T and Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2T
816
Honor 70 +13%
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2T
2803
Honor 70
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2T +25%
681407
Honor 70
543279
CPU 177715 162664
GPU 247492 166021
Memory 121942 87124
UX 135961 129564
Total score 681407 543279
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2T +75%
4616
Honor 70
2636
Max surface temperature 47.9 °C 46.1 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 27 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 4616 2636
PCMark 3.0
Nord 2T
9841
Honor 70 +16%
11384
Web score 7292 8679
Video editing 5386 6788
Photo editing 19456 24323
Data manipulation 8930 9235
Writing score 13905 14449
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 13 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 16 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:48 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 05:15 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 93 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Nord 2T
31:29 hr
Honor 70 +4%
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nord 2T
n/a
Honor 70
115
Video quality
Nord 2T
n/a
Honor 70
129
Generic camera score
Nord 2T
n/a
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 2T +8%
87.4 dB
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 May 2022
Release date May 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Honor 70.

