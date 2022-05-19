Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.