Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (30:41 vs 27:11 hours)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (939 against 630 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (820K versus 680K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1069 and 939 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2T
vs
Edge 30 Fusion

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 193 Hz -
Response time 15 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2T
630 nits
Edge 30 Fusion +49%
939 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 158.48 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2T
85.7%
Edge 30 Fusion +6%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2T and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2990 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2T
939
Edge 30 Fusion +14%
1069
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2T
3168
Edge 30 Fusion +8%
3426
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2T
680566
Edge 30 Fusion +21%
820258
CPU 182063 -
GPU 244873 -
Memory 119023 -
UX 135566 -
Total score 680566 820258
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Graphics score 4603 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9955 -
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (142nd and 57th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 80 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (82% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 09:42 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 11:35 hr
Gaming 04:36 hr 04:56 hr
Standby 93 hr 88 hr
General battery life
Nord 2T +13%
30:41 hr
Edge 30 Fusion
27:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2T
87.4 dB
Edge 30 Fusion
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2022
Release date May 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2T.

