Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 409K)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (30:41 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 944 and 689 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (1011 against 642 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 5W
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 95.5%
PWM 193 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 15 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2T
642 nits
Edge 30 Neo +57%
1011 nits
Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2T
85.7%
Edge 30 Neo +2%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2T and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2T +37%
944
Edge 30 Neo
689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2T +61%
3220
Edge 30 Neo
1997
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2T +63%
669742
Edge 30 Neo
409873
CPU 175579 120669
GPU 245229 101658
Memory 114842 72120
UX 131394 112794
Total score 669742 409873
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2T
4603
Edge 30 Neo
n/a
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Graphics score 4603 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9955 -
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 -
OS size 16 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 80 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 04:36 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 93 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Nord 2T +7%
30:41 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2T
87.4 dB
Edge 30 Neo +1%
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 September 2022
Release date May 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30 Neo.

