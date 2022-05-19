Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2T vs Moto G62 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Motorola Moto G62 5G

Ванплас Норд 2Т
VS
Моторола Мото G62 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T
Motorola Moto G62 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G62 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 352K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (642 against 554 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (36:51 vs 30:41 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2T
vs
Moto G62 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 193 Hz -
Response time 15 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2T +16%
642 nits
Moto G62 5G
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 161.83 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.96 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2T +1%
85.7%
Moto G62 5G
85.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2T and Motorola Moto G62 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2T +72%
944
Moto G62 5G
548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2T +89%
3220
Moto G62 5G
1702
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2T +90%
669742
Moto G62 5G
352721
CPU 175579 -
GPU 245229 -
Memory 114842 -
UX 131394 -
Total score 669742 352721
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2T +371%
4603
Moto G62 5G
977
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 27 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 4603 977
PCMark 3.0 score 9955 9336
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (24% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 12:44 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 13:24 hr
Gaming 04:36 hr 06:04 hr
Standby 93 hr 139 hr
General battery life
Nord 2T
30:41 hr
Moto G62 5G +20%
36:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2T
87.4 dB
Moto G62 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 June 2022
Release date May 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
