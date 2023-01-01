Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2T vs OnePlus 11R – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2T vs OnePlus 11R

Ванплас Норд 2Т
VS
Ванплас 11R
OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus 11R

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1035K versus 678K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 10% higher pixel density (451 vs 410 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1316 and 821 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2T
vs
OnePlus 11R

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 410 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 193 Hz -
Response time 15 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2T
630 nits
OnePlus 11R
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2T
85.7%
OnePlus 11R +5%
90%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 11R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2T
821
OnePlus 11R +60%
1316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2T
2803
OnePlus 11R +50%
4211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2T
678660
OnePlus 11R +53%
1035615
CPU 177715 -
GPU 247492 -
Memory 121942 -
UX 135961 -
Total score 678660 1035615
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2T
4615
OnePlus 11R
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Graphics score 4615 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9845 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:32 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:48 hr -
Watching video 14:15 hr -
Gaming 05:15 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
Nord 2T
31:29 hr
OnePlus 11R
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord 2T
87.4 dB
OnePlus 11R
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 February 2023
Release date May 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Nord 2T and Galaxy A53 5G
2. Nord 2T and Galaxy A52s 5G
3. Nord 2T and Pixel 6a
4. Nord 2T and OnePlus 9RT
5. Nord 2T and OnePlus 10R
6. OnePlus 11R and iPhone 13
7. OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 10R
8. OnePlus 11R and Xiaomi 13
9. OnePlus 11R and Galaxy S23
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish