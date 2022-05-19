Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.