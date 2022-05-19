Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2T vs OnePlus 9R – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 2T vs OnePlus 9R

OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus 9R

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R
  • Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (1100 against 601 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2133 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2T
vs
OnePlus 9R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Nord 2T
601 nits
OnePlus 9R +83%
1100 nits

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2T
85.7%
OnePlus 9R +1%
86.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 9R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650
GPU clock - 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2T +1%
950
OnePlus 9R
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2T +7%
3192
OnePlus 9R
2979
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2T
669106
OnePlus 9R +4%
693430
CPU - 191178
GPU - 235507
Memory - 118628
UX - 145299
Total score 669106 693430
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2T
n/a
OnePlus 9R
4211
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4211
PCMark 3.0 score - 11759
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (114th and 101st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 OxygenOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 39 min)
Full charging time - 0:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 March 2021
Release date May 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9R.

