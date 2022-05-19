OnePlus Nord 2T vs OnePlus 9R
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R
- Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (1100 against 601 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2133 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|86.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|-
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2T +1%
950
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2T +7%
3192
2979
|CPU
|-
|191178
|GPU
|-
|235507
|Memory
|-
|118628
|UX
|-
|145299
|Total score
|669106
|693430
|Stability
|-
|68%
|Graphics test
|-
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4211
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11759
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (114th and 101st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 12.1
|OxygenOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (100% in 39 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:39 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2021
|Release date
|May 2022
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9R.
