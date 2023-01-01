OnePlus Nord 2T vs Ace 2 VS OnePlus Nord 2T OnePlus Ace 2 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace 2 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1071K versus 678K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 410 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.3% - PWM 193 Hz - Response time 15 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Nord 2T 630 nits Ace 2 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nord 2T 85.7% Ace 2 +5% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 ColorOS 13 OS size 16 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 9 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:26 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:48 hr - Watching video 14:15 hr - Gaming 05:15 hr - Standby 93 hr - General battery life Nord 2T 31:29 hr Ace 2 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nord 2T 87.4 dB Ace 2 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 February 2023 Release date May 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Ace 2 is definitely a better buy.