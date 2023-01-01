OnePlus Nord 2T vs Ace 2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace 2
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1071K versus 678K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 10% higher pixel density (451 vs 410 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1344 and 821 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|-
|PWM
|193 Hz
|-
|Response time
|15 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
|CPU
|177715
|-
|GPU
|247492
|-
|Memory
|121942
|-
|UX
|135961
|-
|Total score
|678660
|1071267
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4615
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9845
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores (181st and 27th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|ColorOS 13
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Yes (50% in 9 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|0:26 hr
|Web browsing
|11:48 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:15 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:15 hr
|-
|Standby
|93 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|May 2022
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Ace 2 is definitely a better buy.
