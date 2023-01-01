Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 2T vs Ace 2V – which one to choose?

68 out of 100
OnePlus Nord 2T
VS
80 out of 100
OnePlus Ace 2V
OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus Ace 2V

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on May 19, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace 2V, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace 2V
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 689K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 10% higher pixel density (451 vs 410 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord 2T and Ace 2V crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nord 2T
74
Ace 2V
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nord 2T
75
Ace 2V
72
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Nord 2T
54
Ace 2V
71
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Nord 2T
51
Ace 2V
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nord 2T
73
Ace 2V
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nord 2T
78
Ace 2V
80
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Nord 2T
68
Ace 2V
80*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 2T
vs
Ace 2V

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 410 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 193 Hz -
Response time 15 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 2T
636 nits
Ace 2V
n/a
Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 191.5 g (6.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 2T
85.7%
Ace 2V +4%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus Ace 2V in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max clock 3000 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G710 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 2T
825
Ace 2V +43%
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 2T
2834
Ace 2V +22%
3447
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 2T
689172
Ace 2V +46%
1007564
CPU 177715 254173
GPU 247492 379060
Memory 121942 181293
UX 135961 186026
Total score 689172 1007564
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 2T
4610
Ace 2V
n/a
Max surface temperature 47.9 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Graphics score 4610 -
Web score 7292 -
Video editing 5381 -
Photo editing 19281 -
Data manipulation 8931 -
Writing score 13801 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 ColorOS 13
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:48 hr -
Watching video 14:15 hr -
Gaming 05:15 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
Nord 2T
31:29 hr
Ace 2V
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 2T
87.4 dB
Ace 2V
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 March 2023
Release date May 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 80 W
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Ace 2V is definitely a better buy.

