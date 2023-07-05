Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 3 vs Mate 60 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Nord 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on July 5, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 60, which is powered by Huawei Kirin 9000S and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 66W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord 3 and Huawei Mate 60 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nord 3
92
Mate 60
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nord 3
75
Mate 60
91
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Nord 3
78*
Mate 60
66
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Nord 3
57
Mate 60
91*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nord 3
79
Mate 60
84*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nord 3
79
Mate 60
87
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Nord 3
79*
Mate 60
84*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 3
vs
Mate 60

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.69 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 19.5:9
PPI 451 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 366 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 3
1115 nits
Mate 60
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 3
89.5%
Mate 60
89.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 3 and Huawei Mate 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Huawei Kirin 9000S
Max clock 3050 MHz 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP10 -
GPU shading units 960 -
GPU clock 848 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1632 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 3
n/a
Mate 60
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 3
n/a
Mate 60
2905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 3
1008186
Mate 60
n/a
CPU 256481 -
GPU 385188 -
Memory 177993 -
UX 184752 -
Total score 1008186 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4750 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr -
Watching video 16:55 hr -
Gaming 05:20 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
Nord 3
32:48 hr
Mate 60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 19 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 3
78.9 dB
Mate 60
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2023 August 2023
Release date July 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, gaming, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 60. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 3.

