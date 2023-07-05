Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Nord 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on July 5, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 60, which is powered by Huawei Kirin 9000S and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60

Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of OnePlus Nord 3 and Huawei Mate 60 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities