Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Nord 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on July 5, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.