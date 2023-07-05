Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 3 vs Edge 40 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 3 vs Motorola Edge 40

OnePlus Nord 3
VS
Motorola Edge 40
OnePlus Nord 3
Motorola Edge 40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Nord 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on July 5, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1012K versus 694K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (1125 against 1044 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 12% higher pixel density (451 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 68W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 26.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord 3 and Motorola Edge 40 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nord 3
Edge 40
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nord 3
Edge 40
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Nord 3
Edge 40
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Nord 3
Edge 40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nord 3
Edge 40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nord 3
Edge 40
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Nord 3
Edge 40
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 3
vs
Edge 40

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 3 +8%
1125 nits
Edge 40
1044 nits

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 3
89.5%
Edge 40 +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 3 and Motorola Edge 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 3050 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP10 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 3
n/a
Edge 40
803
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 3
n/a
Edge 40
3329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 3 +46%
1012005
Edge 40
694025
CPU 256481 -
GPU 385188 -
Memory 177993 -
UX 184752 -
Total score 1012005 694025
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 3
n/a
Edge 40
4464
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 26 FPS
Graphics score - 4464
Web score - 14036
Video editing - 7874
Photo editing - 46273
Data manipulation - 9547
Writing score - 18728
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes (58% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:40 hr 11:12 hr
Watching video 13:28 hr 16:00 hr
Gaming 05:20 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 93 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Nord 3
31:56 hr
Edge 40 +3%
32:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2023 May 2023
Release date July 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 68 W
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
    - The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 3. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40.

