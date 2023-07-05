Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Nord 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on July 5, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
  • Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1108 against 761 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 1000K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 80W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20.1:9
PPI 451 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 96.9%
PWM 366 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 7 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 3 +46%
1108 nits
OnePlus 11
761 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP54
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 3
89.5%
OnePlus 11
89.7%

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3050 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP10 Adreno 740
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 3
n/a
OnePlus 11
1467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 3
n/a
OnePlus 11
4807
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 3
1000066
OnePlus 11 +29%
1294929
CPU 256481 268819
GPU 385188 581162
Memory 177993 249222
UX 184752 198185
Total score 1000066 1294929
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 3
n/a
OnePlus 11
12677
Max surface temperature 52.1 °C 48.1 °C
Stability - 58%
Graphics test - 75 FPS
Graphics score - 12677
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (68th and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

RAM size 8, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 37 GB

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 16:55 hr 16:41 hr
Gaming 05:20 hr 06:02 hr
Standby 93 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Nord 3
32:48 hr
OnePlus 11
32:53 hr

Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Photo quality
Nord 3
n/a
OnePlus 11
134
Video quality
Nord 3
n/a
OnePlus 11
121
Generic camera score
Nord 3
n/a
OnePlus 11
127

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support Yes Yes

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 3
78.9 dB
OnePlus 11 +9%
85.7 dB

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2023 January 2023
Release date July 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 100 W
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

