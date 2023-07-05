OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Nord 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on July 5, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
- Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1108 against 761 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 1000K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI)
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 80W)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
80
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
93
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
77
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.1:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1450 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|96.9%
|PWM
|366 Hz
|361 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IP54
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3050 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP10
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1648 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4807
|CPU
|256481
|268819
|GPU
|385188
|581162
|Memory
|177993
|249222
|UX
|184752
|198185
|Total score
|1000066
|1294929
|Max surface temperature
|52.1 °C
|48.1 °C
|Stability
|-
|58%
|Graphics test
|-
|75 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|12677
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (68th and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 16 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13.1
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|-
|37 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|80 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|0:22 hr
|Web browsing
|11:28 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|16:55 hr
|16:41 hr
|Gaming
|05:20 hr
|06:02 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|97 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
121
Generic camera score
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|January 2023
|Release date
|July 2023
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 80 W
|Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
- The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.
