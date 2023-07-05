Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 3 vs Ace 2 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Nord 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on July 5, 2023, against the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (150W versus 80W)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord 3 and Ace 2 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Nord 3
78
Ace 2 Pro
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nord 3
79
Ace 2 Pro
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Nord 3
79
Ace 2 Pro
86*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 3
vs
Ace 2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 366 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 3
1122 nits
Ace 2 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP54 -
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 3
89.5%
Ace 2 Pro +1%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3050 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 848 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~1632 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 3
1010989
Ace 2 Pro
n/a
CPU 256481 -
GPU 385188 -
Memory 177993 -
UX 184752 -
Total score 1010989 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 16 GB 12, 16, 24 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 6 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr -
Watching video 16:55 hr -
Gaming 05:20 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
Nord 3
32:48 hr
Ace 2 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 3
78.9 dB
Ace 2 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2023 August 2023
Release date July 2023 August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 150 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

