77 out of 100
OnePlus Nord 3
68 out of 100
OnePlus Nord 2T
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Nord 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on July 5, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Delivers 77% higher peak brightness (1125 against 636 nits)
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1012K versus 689K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 10% higher pixel density (451 vs 410 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord 2T crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nord 3
92
Nord 2T
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nord 3
70
Nord 2T
75
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Nord 3
78
Nord 2T
54
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Nord 3
77
Nord 2T
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nord 3
78
Nord 2T
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nord 3
79
Nord 2T
78
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Nord 3
77
Nord 2T
68
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord 3
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 3 +77%
1125 nits
Nord 2T
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 3 +4%
89.5%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 3050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP10 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 3
n/a
Nord 2T
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 3
n/a
Nord 2T
2834
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 3 +47%
1012005
Nord 2T
689172
CPU 256481 177715
GPU 385188 247492
Memory 177993 121942
UX 184752 135961
Total score 1012005 689172
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 3
n/a
Nord 2T
4610
Max surface temperature - 47.9 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4610
Web score - 7292
Video editing - 5381
Photo editing - 19281
Data manipulation - 8931
Writing score - 13801
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:40 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 13:28 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:20 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 93 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Nord 3 +1%
31:56 hr
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 3
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2023 May 2022
Release date July 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 3 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
