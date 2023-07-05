Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Nord 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on July 5, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.