Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 2 5G vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Apple iPhone 13

Ванплас Норд CE 2 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Comes with 1273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (812K versus 409K)
  • Delivers 40% higher peek brightness (838 against 598 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Stereo speakers
  • 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 409 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 5G
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% 129%
PWM 354 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 8 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 2 5G
598 nits
iPhone 13 +40%
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 2 5G
84.9%
iPhone 13 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G
716
iPhone 13 +142%
1731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G
2163
iPhone 13 +116%
4678
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 2 5G
409415
iPhone 13 +99%
812785
CPU 110169 219838
GPU 119142 329364
Memory 74661 121868
UX 104652 133943
Total score 409415 812785
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord CE 2 5G
2015
iPhone 13 +336%
8780
Stability 99% 79%
Graphics test 12 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 2015 8780
PCMark 3.0 score 7907 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 -
OS size 21 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Nord CE 2 5G
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 2 5G +6%
88.3 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date February 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G and CE 2 5G
3. Xiaomi 11i and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy M53 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
5. OnePlus Nord 2T and CE 2 5G
6. Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 13
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 13
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 13
9. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13
10. Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish