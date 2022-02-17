Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.