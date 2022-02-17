Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 2 5G vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (763K versus 409K)
  • Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (880 against 596 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 5G
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% 96.9%
PWM 354 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 2 5G
596 nits
Pixel 6a +48%
880 nits
Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 2 5G +2%
84.9%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 900 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G
717
Pixel 6a +47%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G
2163
Pixel 6a +33%
2876
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 2 5G
409403
Pixel 6a +86%
763181
CPU 110169 205089
GPU 119142 300481
Memory 74661 112230
UX 104652 143131
Total score 409403 763181
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord CE 2 5G
2018
Pixel 6a +200%
6051
Stability 99% 54%
Graphics test 12 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 2018 6051
PCMark 3.0 score 7945 9668
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 Stock Android
OS size 21 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Nord CE 2 5G
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 2 5G +1%
88.3 dB
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date February 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

