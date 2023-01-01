OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Google Pixel 7 VS OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Weighs 24 grams less

Weighs 24 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 407K)

84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 407K) Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (964 against 593 nits)

Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (964 against 593 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.4% 98.5% PWM 354 Hz 360 Hz Response time 8 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nord CE 2 5G 593 nits Pixel 7 +63% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nord CE 2 5G 84.9% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android OS size 21 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 65 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:13 hr Watching video - 16:16 hr Gaming - 05:26 hr Standby - 73 hr General battery life Nord CE 2 5G n/a Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.4 - Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nord CE 2 5G n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Nord CE 2 5G n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Nord CE 2 5G n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nord CE 2 5G 88.3 dB Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2022 Release date February 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.