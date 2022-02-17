Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 2 5G vs Edge 20 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Ванплас Норд CE 2 5G
VS
Моторола Эдж 20 Про
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (704K versus 409K)
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (673 against 596 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 977 and 717 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 5G
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% 150.8%
PWM 354 Hz 471 Hz
Response time 8 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 2 5G
596 nits
Edge 20 Pro +13%
673 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 2 5G
84.9%
Edge 20 Pro +5%
89%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 650
GPU clock 900 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G
717
Edge 20 Pro +36%
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G
2163
Edge 20 Pro +46%
3164
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 2 5G
409403
Edge 20 Pro +72%
704760
CPU 110169 194428
GPU 119142 233226
Memory 74661 118946
UX 104652 152170
Total score 409403 704760
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord CE 2 5G
2018
Edge 20 Pro +109%
4212
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 12 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 2018 4212
PCMark 3.0 score 7945 14941
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 Stock Android
OS size 21 GB 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:54 hr
Watching video - 18:31 hr
Gaming - 03:59 hr
Standby - 112 hr
General battery life
Nord CE 2 5G
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
33:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.3
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 2 5G +7%
88.3 dB
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 July 2021
Release date February 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nord CE 2 5G vs Nord 2 5G
2. Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro Plus
3. Nord CE 2 5G vs Reno 7 Pro 5G
4. Nord CE 2 5G vs Galaxy M53
5. Nord CE 2 5G vs Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
6. Edge 20 Pro vs Nord 2 5G
7. Edge 20 Pro vs Galaxy A52s 5G
8. Edge 20 Pro vs Pixel 6
9. Edge 20 Pro vs Edge 20
10. Edge 20 Pro vs Moto G200

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish