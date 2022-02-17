Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 2 5G vs Edge 30 Fusion – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

VS
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (858K versus 409K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Delivers 59% higher peak brightness (946 against 596 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 5G
vs
Edge 30 Fusion

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% 97.2%
PWM 354 Hz 753 Hz
Response time 8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 2 5G
596 nits
Edge 30 Fusion +59%
946 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 158.48 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 2 5G
84.9%
Edge 30 Fusion +7%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2990 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G
2163
Edge 30 Fusion +61%
3477
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 2 5G
409403
Edge 30 Fusion +110%
858671
CPU 110169 213478
GPU 119142 330583
Memory 74661 138125
UX 104652 169421
Total score 409403 858671
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2018 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7945 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 -
OS size 21 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 65 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (82% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:13 hr
Watching video - 11:35 hr
Gaming - 04:54 hr
Standby - 88 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 2 5G
88.3 dB
Edge 30 Fusion +1%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2022
Release date February 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
