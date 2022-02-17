Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 2 5G vs Moto G Stylus (2022) – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Ванплас Норд CE 2 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G Stylus (2022)
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (409K versus 235K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports 65W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 5G
vs
Moto G Stylus (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% -
PWM 354 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 2 5G +74%
409448
Moto G Stylus (2022)
235187
CPU 110169 -
GPU 119142 -
Memory 74661 -
UX 104652 -
Total score 409448 235187
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2015 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7907 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) No
Full charging time 0:33 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 February 2022
Release date February 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

