Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 2 5G vs Moto G53 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Motorola Moto G53

Ванплас Норд CE 2 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G53
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 319K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 713 and 561 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 10-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 5G
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% 90.1%
PWM 354 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 41 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 2 5G
600 nits
Moto G53
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 2 5G +1%
84.9%
Moto G53
83.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 900 MHz 825 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G +27%
713
Moto G53
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G +35%
2162
Moto G53
1596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 2 5G +29%
411278
Moto G53
319206
CPU 110169 109866
GPU 119142 65748
Memory 74661 66109
UX 104652 75050
Total score 411278 319206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord CE 2 5G +107%
2030
Moto G53
982
Max surface temperature 44.9 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 12 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 2030 982
PCMark 3.0
Nord CE 2 5G
8170
Moto G53 +19%
9742
Web score 6166 9068
Video editing 5762 4594
Photo editing 13365 21352
Data manipulation 8098 7730
Writing score 9392 12778
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 21 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:23 hr
Watching video - 14:34 hr
Gaming - 05:32 hr
Standby - 130 hr
General battery life
Nord CE 2 5G
n/a
Moto G53
37:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord CE 2 5G +7%
88.3 dB
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 December 2022
Release date February 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nord CE 2 5G vs Pixel 6
2. Nord CE 2 5G vs Pixel 6a
3. Nord CE 2 5G vs Nord CE 5G
4. Nord CE 2 5G vs Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
5. Nord CE 2 5G vs Moto G82 5G
6. Moto G53 vs Moto G60
7. Moto G53 vs Moto G62 5G
8. Moto G53 vs Moto G73
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish