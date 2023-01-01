OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Motorola Moto G53 VS OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)

51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 319K)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 319K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 713 and 561 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 10-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 96.4% 90.1% PWM 354 Hz Not detected Response time 8 ms 41 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1468:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Nord CE 2 5G 600 nits Moto G53 601 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Nord CE 2 5G +1% 84.9% Moto G53 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 21 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:33 hr 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:23 hr Watching video - 14:34 hr Gaming - 05:32 hr Standby - 130 hr General battery life Nord CE 2 5G n/a Moto G53 37:09 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max loudness Nord CE 2 5G +7% 88.3 dB Moto G53 82.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 December 2022 Release date February 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.