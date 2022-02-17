Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 2 5G vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Motorola Moto G60

Ванплас Норд CE 2 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G60
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Motorola Moto G60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 330K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 5G
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% -
PWM 354 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 2 5G
589 nits
Moto G60
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 2 5G
84.9%
Moto G60
85.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 900 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G +30%
705
Moto G60
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G +20%
2138
Moto G60
1789
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 2 5G +23%
405654
Moto G60
330670
CPU 110169 91314
GPU 119142 97530
Memory 74661 52272
UX 104652 90459
Total score 405654 330670
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord CE 2 5G +81%
2018
Moto G60
1116
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 12 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2018 1116
PCMark 3.0 score 7945 9068
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 2 5G
88.3 dB
Moto G60
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2021
Release date February 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

