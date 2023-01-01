Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 2 5G vs Moto G73 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Motorola Moto G73

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 5G
vs
Moto G73

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% -
PWM 354 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 2 5G
600 nits
Moto G73
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 2 5G
84.9%
Moto G73 +1%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 900 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G +1%
713
Moto G73
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G +9%
2162
Moto G73
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 2 5G
411278
Moto G73
411577
CPU 110169 121039
GPU 119142 103844
Memory 74661 89521
UX 104652 95904
Total score 411278 411577
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 44.9 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2030 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6166 -
Video editing 5762 -
Photo editing 13365 -
Data manipulation 8098 -
Writing score 9392 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord CE 2 5G
88.3 dB
Moto G73
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 January 2023
Release date February 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

