OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Motorola Moto G73 VS OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.4% - PWM 354 Hz - Response time 8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Nord CE 2 5G 600 nits Moto G73 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Nord CE 2 5G 84.9% Moto G73 +1% 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 21 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:16 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max loudness Nord CE 2 5G 88.3 dB Moto G73 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 January 2023 Release date February 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.