Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Motorola One 5G Ace, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.