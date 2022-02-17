Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 2 5G vs One 5G Ace – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Motorola One 5G Ace

Ванплас Норд CE 2 5G
VS
Моторола Мото One 5G Ace
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Motorola One 5G Ace

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Motorola One 5G Ace, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 5G
vs
One 5G Ace

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% -
PWM 354 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 2 5G
596 nits
One 5G Ace
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 2 5G
84.9%
One 5G Ace +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Motorola One 5G Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 900 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G +10%
717
One 5G Ace
653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G +10%
2163
One 5G Ace
1971
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 2 5G +9%
409403
One 5G Ace
377096
CPU 110169 -
GPU 119142 -
Memory 74661 -
UX 104652 -
Total score 409403 377096
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2018 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7945 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 2 5G
88.3 dB
One 5G Ace
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 January 2021
Release date February 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
3. Xiaomi 11i and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
4. Oppo Reno 7 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
5. OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A03s and Motorola One 5G Ace
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Motorola One 5G Ace
8. Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) and Motorola One 5G Ace
9. Motorola G Pure and Motorola One 5G Ace

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish