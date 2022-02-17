Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus 8T – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus 8T

VS
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
OnePlus 8T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (648K versus 477K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (797 against 591 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 5G
vs
OnePlus 8T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% 97.2%
PWM 354 Hz 458 Hz
Response time 8 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 2 5G
591 nits
OnePlus 8T +35%
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 2 5G
84.9%
OnePlus 8T +2%
87%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and OnePlus 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 650
GPU clock 900 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G
707
OnePlus 8T +26%
890
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G
2139
OnePlus 8T +47%
3137
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 2 5G
477159
OnePlus 8T +36%
648563
CPU 134960 179581
GPU 131050 217033
Memory 91632 117282
UX 119800 135531
Total score 477159 648563
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord CE 2 5G
2019
OnePlus 8T +90%
3840
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 12 FPS 22 FPS
Graphics score 2019 3840
PCMark 3.0 score 7949 11888
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 11.3 OxygenOS 12
OS size 21 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:47 hr
Watching video - 13:43 hr
Gaming - 04:34 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Nord CE 2 5G
n/a
OnePlus 8T
31:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 2 5G +7%
88.3 dB
OnePlus 8T
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2020
Release date February 2022 October 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8T is definitely a better buy.

