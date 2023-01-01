OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs 9 Pro VS OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Weighs 24 grams less

Weighs 24 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 407K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 407K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (869 against 593 nits)

Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (869 against 593 nits) 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 409 PPI)

28% higher pixel density (525 vs 409 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.4% 97.8% PWM 354 Hz 192 Hz Response time 8 ms 41.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nord CE 2 5G 593 nits 9 Pro +47% 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nord CE 2 5G 84.9% 9 Pro +6% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size 21 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time 0:33 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:28 hr Watching video - 12:04 hr Gaming - 05:09 hr Standby - 113 hr General battery life Nord CE 2 5G n/a 9 Pro 31:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 140° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nord CE 2 5G n/a 9 Pro 129 Video quality Nord CE 2 5G n/a 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score Nord CE 2 5G n/a 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nord CE 2 5G +9% 88.3 dB 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2021 Release date February 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.