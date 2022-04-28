Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs Honor Magic 4 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Ванплас Норд CE 2 Lite 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 4 Про
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (939K versus 411K)
  • Delivers 72% higher peak brightness (965 against 560 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 100W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
vs
Honor Magic 4 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 401 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 94.7%
PWM Not detected 119 Hz
Response time 20 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1553:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
560 nits
Honor Magic 4 Pro +72%
965 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
411223
Honor Magic 4 Pro +128%
939096
CPU 125684 187881
GPU 101457 434884
Memory 65654 148460
UX 114764 166743
Total score 411223 939096
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 63%
Graphics test 7 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 1208 9862
PCMark 3.0 score 7874 13753
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 Magic UI 6
OS size 23.9 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 33 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 1:13 hr 0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:33 hr
Watching video - 11:47 hr
Gaming - 06:16 hr
Standby - 68 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
80.7 dB
Honor Magic 4 Pro +10%
88.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2022 February 2022
Release date April 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T
6. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
8. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro
9. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish