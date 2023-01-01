OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs OnePlus 11R VS OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G OnePlus 11R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1080K versus 413K)

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1080K versus 413K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) 12% higher pixel density (451 vs 401 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (451 vs 401 PPI) Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price OnePlus 11R Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.59 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 401 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1450 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 90% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.6% - PWM Not detected - Response time 20 ms - Contrast 1553:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 559 nits OnePlus 11R n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 84.1% OnePlus 11R +7% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size 23.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 100 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (80% in 50 min) Yes Full charging time 1:13 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max loudness Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 80.7 dB OnePlus 11R n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2022 February 2023 Release date April 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.