OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs CE 2 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 22 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.59 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.4%
|PWM
|-
|354 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 2 5G +3%
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1745
Nord CE 2 5G +22%
2136
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|12 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2019
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7949
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|OxygenOS 12.1
|OxygenOS 11.3
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1