OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
vs
Nord CE 2 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.4%
PWM - 354 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Graphics score - 2019
PCMark 3.0 score - 7949
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time - 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 February 2022
Release date April 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

