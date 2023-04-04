Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Honor 90 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Lite

Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Honor 90 Lite crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities